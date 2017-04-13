Dangerous times for journalists covering violent repression in Venezuela

The violent repression of Venezuela's Cuban-controlled dictatorship is not only dangerous to the health of citizens, but to the health of journalists covering the human rights atrocities as well. To all the insanities in Venezuela today, add this one: if you're following the Venezuelan news from Cochinchina on a decent net connection, you know what's happening in Venezuela much better than if you're watching TV in San Juan de los Morros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.