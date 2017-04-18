Crisis in Venezuela: Can Trump 'lead ...

Crisis in Venezuela: Can Trump 'lead from behind' in Latin America?

9 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

If the US chooses to weigh in against Venezuela's antidemocratic spiral, analysts say the model for action is cooperation with its neighbors, a possible template for US action on other crises that pose less national-security risk than North Korea or Iran. Lilian Tintori , a wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo LA3pez, carries a sign that reads "No more dictatorship" during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President NicolA s Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, April 19, 2017.

