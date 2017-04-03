Clashes as Venezuelans protest in political crisis4 min ago

Clashes as Venezuelans protest in pol...

Clashes as Venezuelans protest in political crisis

Protesters clashed with police in Venezuela as the opposition mobilised against moves to tighten President Nicolas Maduro's grip on power. Nine protesters were injured, including one who was shot in the leg, said Ramon Muchacho, mayor of one of Caracas's districts.

