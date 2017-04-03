Chile says will give Venezuelan polit...

Chile says will give Venezuelan politician asylum if requested

SANTIAGO: The Chilean government will grant asylum to a Venezuelan opposition politician who is currently in its ambassador's residence in Caracas if he asks for it, Chile's foreign minister said on Thursday. Venezuelan opposition COPEI party members Roberto Enriquez and Eduardo Vetancourt on Wednesday walked into the Chilean ambassador's residence in Caracas and asked for protection from the government.

