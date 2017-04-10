Chavista Marxists Attack Venezuelan Archbishop After His Calls for...
Chavista thugs attacked the Archbishop of Caracas on Thursday after he called for liberty and freedom from the oppressive regime. During the procession of the Nazarene of St. Paul in the Basilica Santa Teresa, Chavista groups under the government's control attacked the Archbishop of Caracas as he gave a speech encouraging freedom in Venezuela.
