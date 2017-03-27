BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension o...

BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender

SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Friday signed into law a bill approved by the Congress last week to allow companies to outsource jobs, a measure fiercely opposed by unions.

