Boy among four killed in Venezuela riots: officials1 hour ago
A teenage boy was shot dead in renewed protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, one of four people killed in a week of unrest, officials said. Opposition lawmaker Alfonso Marquina identified the teenage victim as Brayan Principal and said he was killed during unrest in the western city of Barquisimeto on Tuesday night.
