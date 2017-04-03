Barred From Passing Laws, Venezuelan Opposition Lawmakers Take to the Streets
Opposition lawmakers, once content to just give press conferences, have recently turned to unorthodox protest to get their message out CARACAS, Venezuela-President NicolA s Maduro deployed thousands of police and soldiers across the capital on Tuesday against an opposition march, doubling down on his political foes days after he revoked a takeover of congress and called Venezuela "a powerful democracy." National guardsmen armed with automatic weapons closed off the main highway entrances into the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC