Barred From Passing Laws, Venezuelan Opposition Lawmakers Take to the Streets

Opposition lawmakers, once content to just give press conferences, have recently turned to unorthodox protest to get their message out CARACAS, Venezuela-President NicolA s Maduro deployed thousands of police and soldiers across the capital on Tuesday against an opposition march, doubling down on his political foes days after he revoked a takeover of congress and called Venezuela "a powerful democracy." National guardsmen armed with automatic weapons closed off the main highway entrances into the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.