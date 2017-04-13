Back from the brink? Venezuela reverses its congressional 'coup'

Borges said Friday that while on previous occasions lawmakers in Venezuela have "tired their fingers" making calls to raise awareness in the world of what was occurring in Venezuela, the last two days have been the "complete opposite". Even the nation's attorney general, Luisa Ortega Diaz, considered a Maduro loyalist, labeled the rulings a "rupture" of the constitutional order, a comment that signaled deep divisions within the ruling Socialist party.

