Back from the brink? Venezuela revers...

Back from the brink? Venezuela reverses its congressional 'coup'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Borges said Friday that while on previous occasions lawmakers in Venezuela have "tired their fingers" making calls to raise awareness in the world of what was occurring in Venezuela, the last two days have been the "complete opposite". Even the nation's attorney general, Luisa Ortega Diaz, considered a Maduro loyalist, labeled the rulings a "rupture" of the constitutional order, a comment that signaled deep divisions within the ruling Socialist party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC