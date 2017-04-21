At least 12 people killed overnight a...

At least 12 people killed overnight amid unrest in Venezuela, officials say

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The death toll from protest marches and disturbances rocking Venezuela for much of this month rose significantly Friday as 12 people were reported killed overnight in various parts of Caracas amid accounts of looting, tear gas and attacks on protesters by government-supported gangs. The government prosecutor's office said 11 of the victims were from the El Valle barrio of south central Caracas.

