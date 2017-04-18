Asia-Pacific groups support Venezuela, oppose US intervention

As Venezuela and its elected left-wing government faces a series of violent right-wing protests, attacks from the right across the region and threats from the United states, a range of left-wing and solidarity groups in the Asia-Pacific region released the statement below on April 19. We, the undersigned organisations, express our support and solidarity for the people of Venezuela and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, against the ongoing threats of counterrevolution and violent attacks orchestrated by right-wing forces with the backing of the US imperialist power. The right-wing opposition forces in Venezuela have been aggressively campaigning and stirring up the sentiment to remove President Nicolas Maduro.

