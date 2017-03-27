Aserca MD82 at Barquisimeto on Mar 29...

Aserca MD82 at Barquisimeto on Mar 29th 2017, burst tyres on landing

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

An Aserca McDonnel Douglas MD-82, registration YV153T performing flight R7-711 from Caracas to Barquisimeto , landed on Barquisimeto's runway 09 but burst the left hand main tyres and became disabled on the runway. The passengers disembarked onto the runway and were taken to the terminal by taxis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,019,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC