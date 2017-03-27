Aserca MD82 at Barquisimeto on Mar 29th 2017, burst tyres on landing
An Aserca McDonnel Douglas MD-82, registration YV153T performing flight R7-711 from Caracas to Barquisimeto , landed on Barquisimeto's runway 09 but burst the left hand main tyres and became disabled on the runway. The passengers disembarked onto the runway and were taken to the terminal by taxis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC