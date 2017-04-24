As Venezuela pledges to arm civilians...

As Venezuela pledges to arm civilians, experts worry that criminals will acquire military's weapons

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The Venezuelan government's decision to arm civilians to defend the country's socialist revolution amid growing unrest is rekindling fears of terrorists and criminal organisations acquiring part of the nation's arsenal, which includes a large stockpile of shoulder-fired, surface-to-air missiles. Experts and US policymakers are concerned about the risk that some of these missiles - as well as thousands of modern assault rifles and banned anti-personnel mines - might fall in the hands of criminal groups under President Nicolas Maduro's regime, with its rampant corruption, its lack of internal controls and the country's rapidly deteriorating conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC