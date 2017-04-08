Alarming rise in attacks on South Sudan civilians, UN says
Civilians and aid workers in South Sudan have seen an alarming rise in attacks and harassment in the past week, the United Nations said Saturday, as the East African country faces both civil war and famine. The top UN humanitarian official in South Sudan, Eugene Owusu, said both government and opposition forces in Upper Nile region beat aid workers in separate incidents.
