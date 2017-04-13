5 Dead in Venezuela Protests as Movem...

5 Dead in Venezuela Protests as Movement Gains Steam

Thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets in wealthy eastern Caracas Thursday amid a tropical downpour to support a protest movement that is gaining steam even as it turns more deadly. Venezuela officials confirmed earlier in the day that a fifth person had died in the wave of anti-government protests now entering its third week.

