2 killed as Venezuela anti-government protests spread to poor areas
PanARMENIAN.Net - Venezuelans in poor areas blocked streets and lit fires during scattered protests across the country on Tuesday night, April 11, and two people were killed during the growing unrest in the midst of a crippling economic crisis, Reuters reports. In a worrying sign for leftist President Nicolas Maduro , groups in Caracas' traditionally pro-government hillside slums and low-income neighborhoods took to the streets, witnesses and opposition lawmakers reported.
