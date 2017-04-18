2 dead, over 400 arrested in Venezuelan protests1 min ago
Caracas, April 20 At least two persons have died in the anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela that saw more than 400 people arrested, according to the country's Criminal Forum. While some 57 persons have been injured on Wednesday said the Mayor of Caracas' Ramon Muchaco, Efe news reported from social media updates.
