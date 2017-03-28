Wealthy Venezuelans Are Seeking Haven...

Wealthy Venezuelans Are Seeking Haven in Madrid

Venezuelans are increasingly turning to the Spanish capital as a place to invest as their home country falls further into economic chaos and the political mood turns more sour in U.S. havens such as Miami. The number of Venezuelans arriving in Spain rose more than 50 percent in 2015, according to the Spanish statistics With its shared language, stable politics and a property market that's still recovering from a six-year crash, Spain holds many attractions for wealthy Venezuelans seeking a shield their assets from economic disorder in their home country.

Chicago, IL

