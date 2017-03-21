Venezuela's socialist leaders seize bakeries in 'bread war'

In this March 17, 2017 photo, an employee of the Minka state-run bakery carries bags of bread to be distributed to state-run grocery stores in Caracas, Venezuela. Agents from the National Superintendent of Fair Prices raided Mansion's Bakery last week and accused the owners of hoarding scarce sacks of government-imported flour, saying the subsidized goods should have been used to make price-regulated loaves but instead was turned into more expensive croissants and sweet rolls.

