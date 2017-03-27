Venezuela's Maduro asks UN to help ease medicine shortages

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday he has asked the United Nations to help the South American nation alleviate medicine shortages, which have become increasingly severe as the oil-producing nation's economic crisis accelerates. FILE PHOTO: An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "There are no medicines", during a protest against shortage of medicines and to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela November 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.