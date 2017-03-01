Venezuela's epileptic patients struggle with seizures amid drug shortage

Venezuelan plumber Marcos Heredia scoured 20 pharmacies in one day but could not find crucial medicines to stop his epileptic 8-year-old from convulsions that caused irreparable brain damage late last year. Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela February 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.