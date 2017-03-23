Venezuelan Drivers Line Up for Gasoli...

Venezuelan Drivers Line Up for Gasoline as Fuel Shortage Worsens

Read more: The Washington Post

Venezuela's state oil company was rushing to replenish gasoline supplies in various neighborhoods of Caracas on Thursday morning as drivers lined up at filling stations amid a worsening shortage of fuel. While Petroleos de Venezuela SA says the situation is normalizing and blamed the lines on transport delays, the opposition says the company has had to reduce costly fuel imports as it tries to preserve cash to pay its foreign debt.

