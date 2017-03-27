Venezuelan defence minister denies tr...

Venezuelan defence minister denies troops entered Colombia

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Venezuelan defence minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez denied on Saturday that troops from his country had intruded on Colombian territory. Colombian soldiers arrive at the site where Venezuelan soldiers would have installed a camp in Colombian territory, in Arauquita, department of Arauca, Colombia, on Mar 23, 2017.

