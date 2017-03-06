Venezuela: US Should Declassify Docum...

Venezuela: US Should Declassify Documents On 'Media War' In Latam

A senior Venezuelan official on Tuesday called on the United States to reveal the machinations of its covert "media war" against the South American country and other progressive governments in Latin America. Washington should "declassify all the documents on its media war against Venezuela and Latin American countries," Communication and Information Minister Ernesto Villegas told participants at a conference on human rights.

Chicago, IL

