Venezuela seeks to stymie OAS meeting, vows 'severe' response
Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno talks to the media during a news conference, next to Venezuela's Supreme Court First Vice President Indira Alfonzo and Venezuela's Supreme Court Second Vice President Juan Mendoza, in Caracas, Venezuela March 27, 2017. Venezuela called on Monday for the suspension of an Organization of American States meeting intended to air regional concerns over the OPEC nation's economic crisis and democratic standards.
