Venezuela opposition begins protests ...

Venezuela opposition begins protests against 'dictator' Maduro

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Scores of opponents of Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro blocked a highway in Caracas on Friday at the start of what activists say will be rolling street protests against the ruling Socialists. "Today in Venezuela, we've woken up blocking streets," said opposition lawmaker Miguel Pizarro, among a crowd chanting and waving banners on a motorway to protest what they view as this week's lurch into "dictatorship" by Maduro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC