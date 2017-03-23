Venezuela charges three teens in stabbing deaths of soldiers
The Venezuelan government said it has detained five minors, three of whom are teenagers, in connection to the stabbing death of two soldiers. National Bolivarian Armed Forces soldiers Yohan Miguel Borrero Escalo, 25, and Andres Jose Ortiz, 23, were killed Sunday morning in Caracas.
