Venezuela charges three teens in stab...

Venezuela charges three teens in stabbing deaths of soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

The Venezuelan government said it has detained five minors, three of whom are teenagers, in connection to the stabbing death of two soldiers. National Bolivarian Armed Forces soldiers Yohan Miguel Borrero Escalo, 25, and Andres Jose Ortiz, 23, were killed Sunday morning in Caracas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC