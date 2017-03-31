Venezuela Bonds Fall Most in Two Year...

Venezuela Bonds Fall Most in Two Years on Political Uncertainty

The country's benchmark bond due in 2027 declined 3.4 cents to 46.1 cents on the dollar at 10:08 a.m. in New York, the biggest decline on a closing basis since Jan. 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bonds issued by state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA were also down significantly, with the $3-billion of notes due in 2035 declining 3.7 cents to 41.3 cents on the dollar.

