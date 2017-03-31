Venezuela Bonds Fall Most in Two Years on Political Uncertainty
The country's benchmark bond due in 2027 declined 3.4 cents to 46.1 cents on the dollar at 10:08 a.m. in New York, the biggest decline on a closing basis since Jan. 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bonds issued by state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA were also down significantly, with the $3-billion of notes due in 2035 declining 3.7 cents to 41.3 cents on the dollar.
