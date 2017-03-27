UPDATE 1-Peru recalls ambassador to V...

UPDATE 1-Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela, condemns move by top court

Peru said on Thursday that it was recalling its ambassador to Venezuela and condemned the recent decision by Venezuela's Supreme Court to take over the functions of Congress as a "flagrant breach of democratic order." Peru's Foreign Affairs Ministry added in a statement that it has started consultations with other members of the Organization of American States to discuss urgent measures to preserve democracy in Venezuela.

Chicago, IL

