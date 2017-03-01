Two-time Haitian President Rene Preva...

Two-time Haitian President Rene Preval dies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: News Times

In this Jan. 23, 2010 file photo, Haitian President Rene Preval attends funeral services for clergy who died in the Jan. 12 earthquake, outside the ruins of the National Cathedral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Preval, who was the only democratically elected president of Haiti to win and complete two terms but was criticized for his handling of the devastating January 2010 earthquake, has died at age 74, current leader Jovenal Moise announced in a tweet, Friday, March 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC