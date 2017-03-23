Starving Venezuelans dying for eating...

Starving Venezuelans dying for eating poisonous yuca sold in black market

Fox News

Tulio Linares saw four of his relatives and a neighbor die one by one in Venezuela. It all happened within a week, following a family meal where they had ingested one of the few staples that are still available and affordable in the starved nation: the starchy yucca o cassava.

Chicago, IL

