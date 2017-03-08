Rooskies Leave Giant Footprints in Sa...

Rooskies Leave Giant Footprints in Santa Barbara

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

If I did, it is currently in the process of slipping my mind. If I lied, such deceit was unintentional and no doubt the fault of an imprecisely asked question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC