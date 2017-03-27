Report: Venezuela, Israel in talks to...

Report: Venezuela, Israel in talks to reestablish diplomatic ties

Jerusalem Post

Talks over establishing government ties between Venezuela and Israel are reportedly underway after nearly a decade of estrangement, Channel 10 citing Venezuelan media reported Friday. The new diplomatic effort, according to Channel 10, is being pushed by President Nicolas Maduro.

Chicago, IL

