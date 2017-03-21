Relatives of Venezuelan Political Prisoners Beg OAS for Help

Relatives of three prominent Venezuelan political prisoners Monday joined the leader of the Organization of American States in pleading for action to free the country from what they described as the repressive regime of President Nicolas Maduro. "We come here to ask the OAS ... to end the dictatorship of Maduro," activist Patricia de Ceballos said at a news conference with two other activists and OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.

