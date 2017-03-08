Raul Castro with a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Cuban President Raul Castro said Sunday that the proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a wall on the Mexican border is "irrational" and affects all Latin America. "The wall that is intended to be build on the northern border of Mexico is an expression of irrationality," said the Cuban leader in Caracas at the 14th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Trade Treaty of the Peoples, also known as ALBA-TCP, adding that it is "not only against this brother country but against our entire region."

