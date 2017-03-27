Peru says other countries should withdraw envoys from Venezuela
Peru on Friday urged other nations to match its tough stance on Venezuela and withdraw their ambassadors from the country to protest the "authoritarian" takeover of its Congress by the pro-government Supreme Court. Venezuela's top court took control of congress earlier this week in what critics described as a coup.
