Peru recalls Venezuelan ambassador after 'dog' insult to president

Peru recalled its Venezuelan ambassador and sent a formal letter of protest to Caracas over a diplomatic dispute in which Venezuela's foreign minister called Peru's president a "dog." Peru made the decision on Monday following a trip to Washington, D.C., in late February by Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

