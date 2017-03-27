PDVSA manager arrested in Venezuela f...

PDVSA manager arrested in Venezuela fuel corruption probe

Venezuela has arrested a senior manager of state oil company PDVSA on suspicion of "irregularities" in contracts to supply fuel to the domestic market, authorities said on Wednesday. The detention of international commerce manager Marco Malave, 47, followed a shakeup of personnel at PDVSA's trade department since January and amid gasoline shortages around the South American OPEC nation last week.

