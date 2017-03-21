NYSE Arca to review official closing prices
NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction. For symbols that traded to the close, the exchange said in a statement that the official closing price would be the volume-weighted average price of all eligible last sale trades in the final five minutes of regular trading hours, "including the closing auction prints of all markets."
