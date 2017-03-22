No fanfare for Venezuelan arrivals in Israel

While many olim are greeted by ceremonious events put on by the Jewish Agency and the Immigrant Absorption Ministry, nine Conservative converts from Venezuela were expected to slip into Israel inconspicuously on Thursday morning. The story of the three families from the rural town of Maracay garnered international headlines and caused a dispute between the Interior Ministry, the Jewish Agency and the Conservative movement; the Interior Ministry rejected their applications for aliya, stating that they did not meet the requirements for converts to make aliya due to a lack of affiliation with a recognized Jewish community prior to their conversions.

