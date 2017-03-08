More on pervasive starvation in Venez...

More on pervasive starvation in Venezuela

Being in charge of a family, having a job and earning a minimum wage but not being able to feed your loved ones is now the harsh reality for hundreds of Venezuelans across the country. Venezuela is in a crisis that continues to worsen, and with it comes an increasing number of Venezuelans - from the homeless to people with steady jobs - that are digging through the trash to find food.

