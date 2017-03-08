Meet Jose Villegas: He came to the Be...

Meet Jose Villegas: He came to the Berkshires to heal and found a community

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Jose Villegas says: "My mother was known for this dish! It is sweet and sour but in a latin way..." 1 cup of papelon/panela/piloncillo cut into small pieces or grated. 2. Place the beef in a resalable bag and add salt and pepper to taste, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... 18 hr Texxy 16
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC