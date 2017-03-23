Maduro's awkward TV shows raise hackl...

Maduro's awkward TV shows raise hackles amid Venezuela crisis

A single mom tells Venezuela 's president, Nicolas Maduro , on live television that she cannot afford to adequately feed her four kids, and he quickly changes the subject to joke about her foreign-sounding name, Joandry Smith . A girl complains that hungry classmates are fainting at school, and Maduro chides her for not doing more for them.

