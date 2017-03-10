Maduro warns Venezuelans about CIA viewing their 'belly, or other parts'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has warned citizens to watch that the CIA does not view their "belly, or other parts" following the recent WikiLeaks data dump purported to describe all CIA hacking methods. During a Day of Anti-Imperialism rally in Caracas on Thursday, Maduro discussed the recent WikiLeaks document release, which described how the CIA spies on people through their televisions, smart phones and other devices.

