Lawmakers see opening for Russia in Venezuelan crisis

U.S. lawmakers and regional experts worry that Venezuela's worsening political crisis could create a dangerous outcome for U.S. foreign policy, as it may give Russia control over a key Venezuelan energy company. Venezuela's Supreme Court , which is dominated by jurists loyal to embattled President Nicolas Maduro, abrogated the legislature's authority over energy deals with foreign countries and assumed for itself the right to exercise "parliamentary powers."

