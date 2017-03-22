Inside the devastating plight of epileptics in Venezuela due to drug shortages
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Karla Martines carries her son, Jose Gregorio Anton, 11, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, while they ride in a car in La Guaira, Venezuela, on Feb. 20, 2017. One of the most heartbreaking problems that has arisen is the shortage of medication.
