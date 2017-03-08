Historic Hotel St. Michel Gets an Italian Rebirth with Zucca
Nestled in the heart of Coral Gables under a vine lined exterior sits the Hotel St. Michel, one of Miami's most historic hotels. Originally built in 1926, the building still boasts the same vintage European design, reminiscent of the chic and dashing clientele of its prime era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|2 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|12
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC