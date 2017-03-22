Foreign journalists not welcome in Venezuela
PARIS, France -- Reporters Without Borders has called on President Nicolas Maduro's government to stop blocking the international media's reporting in Venezuela. In recent months, the obstruction has included expulsions, the seizure of material and equipment, and outright censorship.
