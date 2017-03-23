For Venezuelan Rockers La Vida Boh me, La Lucha ("The Struggle") Continues
Henry D'Arthenay sits in the living room of his new apartment in Mexico City, thousands of miles away from his hometown of Caracas, Venezuela. We're a few weeks shy of four years when the singer/guitarist for Latin rock group La Vida Bohme spent two hours with me on Skype, explaining the massive protests in Caracas after an election placed the deceased Hugo Chavez's chosen successor Nicols Maduro in the presidential seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC