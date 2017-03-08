Food Fight: Chavista Thugs Mix It Up With The Mexicans
Angry Mexicans are accusing Venezuela's Chavistas of selling the food aid they donated to hungry Venezuelans for funds and profit. Now, aid of any kind is illegal in Venezuela since it reduces people's dependence on the state.
